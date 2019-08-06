Athletics 11, Cubs 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Chapman 3b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .254 Profar 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Olson 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .256 Canha cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .254 Pinder 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .249 Piscotty rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .247 Grossman lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Garneau c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250 Anderson p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .667 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-K.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 11 13 11 4 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .277 a-Kemp ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Castellanos lf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .285 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284 T.Davis c-p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Baez ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Happ 2b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Bote 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249 Caratini c-1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Underwood Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083 Schwarber c 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233 Totals 37 4 11 4 3 6

Oakland 080 300 000—11 13 1 Chicago 000 002 002— 4 11 1

a-grounded out for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Trivino in the 8th.

E_Semien (9), Caratini (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (42), Caratini (8), Happ (1). 3B_Canha (2). HR_Garneau (3), off Lester; Piscotty (10), off Lester; Bryant (22), off Anderson. RBIs_Olson 2 (49), Canha (34), Pinder (37), Piscotty 4 (38), Garneau 3 (12), Bryant 2 (53), Schwarber 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Grossman 2); Chicago 5 (Bryant, Almora Jr., Caratini, T.Davis 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Olson, Grossman, Bote, Kemp.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo), (Happ, Bote, Caratini).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 10-7 6 7 2 2 1 3 79 3.99 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.81 Wang 2 4 2 2 1 2 40 3.33 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, L, 9-8 4 10 11 10 3 6 94 4.46 Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 6 29 0.00 Holland 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.57 T.Davis 1 3 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:37. A_40,627 (41,649).

