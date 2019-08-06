Athletics 11, Cubs 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Chapman 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Profar 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Pinder 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Piscotty rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.247
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Anderson p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-K.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|4
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|a-Kemp ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Castellanos lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|T.Davis c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Baez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Happ 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Bote 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Caratini c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Underwood Jr. p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|Schwarber c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|3
|6
|Oakland
|080
|300
|000—11
|13
|1
|Chicago
|000
|002
|002—
|4
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Trivino in the 8th.
E_Semien (9), Caratini (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (42), Caratini (8), Happ (1). 3B_Canha (2). HR_Garneau (3), off Lester; Piscotty (10), off Lester; Bryant (22), off Anderson. RBIs_Olson 2 (49), Canha (34), Pinder (37), Piscotty 4 (38), Garneau 3 (12), Bryant 2 (53), Schwarber 2 (57).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Grossman 2); Chicago 5 (Bryant, Almora Jr., Caratini, T.Davis 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Olson, Grossman, Bote, Kemp.
DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo), (Happ, Bote, Caratini).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 10-7
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|79
|3.99
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.81
|Wang
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|40
|3.33
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, L, 9-8
|4
|10
|11
|10
|3
|6
|94
|4.46
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|29
|0.00
|Holland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.57
|T.Davis
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:37. A_40,627 (41,649).
