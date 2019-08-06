Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 11, Cubs 4

August 6, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .276
Chapman 3b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .254
Profar 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Olson 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .256
Canha cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .254
Pinder 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .249
Piscotty rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .247
Grossman lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .243
Garneau c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Anderson p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .667
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-K.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 11 13 11 4 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .277
a-Kemp ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Castellanos lf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .280
Bryant 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .285
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284
T.Davis c-p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Baez ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Happ 2b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Bote 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249
Caratini c-1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Underwood Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083
Schwarber c 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233
Totals 37 4 11 4 3 6
Oakland 080 300 000—11 13 1
Chicago 000 002 002— 4 11 1

a-grounded out for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Trivino in the 8th.

E_Semien (9), Caratini (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (42), Caratini (8), Happ (1). 3B_Canha (2). HR_Garneau (3), off Lester; Piscotty (10), off Lester; Bryant (22), off Anderson. RBIs_Olson 2 (49), Canha (34), Pinder (37), Piscotty 4 (38), Garneau 3 (12), Bryant 2 (53), Schwarber 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Grossman 2); Chicago 5 (Bryant, Almora Jr., Caratini, T.Davis 2). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Olson, Grossman, Bote, Kemp.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo), (Happ, Bote, Caratini).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 10-7 6 7 2 2 1 3 79 3.99
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.81
Wang 2 4 2 2 1 2 40 3.33
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, L, 9-8 4 10 11 10 3 6 94 4.46
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 6 29 0.00
Holland 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.57
T.Davis 1 3 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:37. A_40,627 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield