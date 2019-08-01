Athletics 5, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Thames dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|T.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Barreto pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|4
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|100—3
|Oakland
|001
|000
|13x—5
E_Profar (11). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Yelich (23), Canha (11). HR_M.Chapman (24), Pinder (9). SB_Braun (8), Canha 2 (2). CS_Semien (6). SF_Grisham (1), Profar (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|C.Anderson
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Ju.Guerra H,14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hader L,1-5 BS,3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Jackson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Bailey
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Diekman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Treinen W,6-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by C.Anderson (M.Olson), by Diekman (Hiura). WP_Diekman, Ju.Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:13. A_17,029 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.