Athletics 5, Brewers 3

August 1, 2019 7:00 pm
 
Milwaukee Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 0
Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 Grssman lf-rf 3 1 0 0
Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2
Mstakas 3b 5 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Braun lf 4 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0
Cain cf 0 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 3 0
Thames dh 4 1 1 0 Profar 2b-lf 3 0 0 1
T.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 1 1 1
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Martini ph 0 0 0 0
Grisham cf-lf 3 0 0 1 Barreto pr-2b 1 0 0 0
B.Tylor c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 28 5 6 4
Milwaukee 100 100 100—3
Oakland 001 000 13x—5

E_Profar (11). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Yelich (23), Canha (11). HR_M.Chapman (24), Pinder (9). SB_Braun (8), Canha 2 (2). CS_Semien (6). SF_Grisham (1), Profar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
C.Anderson 6 2 1 1 3 5
Ju.Guerra H,14 1 1 1 1 1 0
Hader L,1-5 BS,3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
J.Jackson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Oakland
Bailey 6 5 2 2 3 5
Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 2
Treinen W,6-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S,10-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by C.Anderson (M.Olson), by Diekman (Hiura). WP_Diekman, Ju.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:13. A_17,029 (46,765).

