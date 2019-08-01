Athletics 5, Brewers 3

Milwaukee Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 0 Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 Grssman lf-rf 3 1 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2 Mstakas 3b 5 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Cain cf 0 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 3 0 Thames dh 4 1 1 0 Profar 2b-lf 3 0 0 1 T.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Martini ph 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf-lf 3 0 0 1 Barreto pr-2b 1 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 28 5 6 4

Milwaukee 100 100 100—3 Oakland 001 000 13x—5

E_Profar (11). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Yelich (23), Canha (11). HR_M.Chapman (24), Pinder (9). SB_Braun (8), Canha 2 (2). CS_Semien (6). SF_Grisham (1), Profar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee C.Anderson 6 2 1 1 3 5 Ju.Guerra H,14 1 1 1 1 1 0 Hader L,1-5 BS,3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 J.Jackson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Oakland Bailey 6 5 2 2 3 5 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 2 Treinen W,6-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hendriks S,10-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by C.Anderson (M.Olson), by Diekman (Hiura). WP_Diekman, Ju.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrley.

Advertisement

T_3:13. A_17,029 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.