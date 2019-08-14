Listen Live Sports

Athletics 9, Giants 5

August 14, 2019 7:13 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .272
Grossman lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .251
Chapman 3b 4 3 2 2 0 0 .255
Olson 1b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .257
Canha cf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .252
Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Joseph 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Herrmann c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215
d-Garneau ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Bailey p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .400
b-Davis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .230
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 15 9 2 11
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .227
Yastrzemski lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .267
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .343
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Slater rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Totals 34 5 7 4 3 10
Oakland 112 002 012—9 15 0
San Francisco 000 000 050—5 7 0

a-struck out for Bergen in the 6th. b-walked for Bailey in the 8th. c-grounded out for Jerez in the 8th. d-struck out for Herrmann in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grossman (18), Olson (16), Vogt (20), Slater (6). 3B_Semien (5). HR_Chapman (26), off Beede; Grossman (6), off Bergen; Chapman (27), off Gott; Yastrzemski (13), off Soria. RBIs_Semien (56), Grossman 2 (32), Chapman 2 (67), Olson 2 (54), Joseph (1), Bailey (1), Yastrzemski 3 (41), Dickerson (26). SF_Joseph.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Grossman, Chapman, Joseph 2); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Pillar, Slater). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Joseph, Herrmann, Piscotty, Solano, Dickerson. GIDP_Piscotty, Herrmann.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Gennett, Belt), (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 10-8 7 2 0 0 1 7 91 5.22
Soria 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 19 4.97
Petit, H, 21 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.64
Hendriks, S, 13-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.56
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, L, 3-7 4 8 4 4 0 5 80 5.77
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 1.93
Bergen 1 2 2 2 0 1 25 4.74
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.86
Jerez 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.70
Gott 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 23 3.75
Suarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 7.58

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0, Coonrod 1-0, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Beede 2 (Olson,Chapman). WP_Bailey, Soria 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:15. A_39,511 (41,915).

