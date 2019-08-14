Athletics 9, Giants 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Grossman lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Joseph 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Herrmann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|d-Garneau ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bailey p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|b-Davis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|2
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Oakland
|112
|002
|012—9
|15
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|050—5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Bergen in the 6th. b-walked for Bailey in the 8th. c-grounded out for Jerez in the 8th. d-struck out for Herrmann in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grossman (18), Olson (16), Vogt (20), Slater (6). 3B_Semien (5). HR_Chapman (26), off Beede; Grossman (6), off Bergen; Chapman (27), off Gott; Yastrzemski (13), off Soria. RBIs_Semien (56), Grossman 2 (32), Chapman 2 (67), Olson 2 (54), Joseph (1), Bailey (1), Yastrzemski 3 (41), Dickerson (26). SF_Joseph.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Grossman, Chapman, Joseph 2); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Pillar, Slater). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Joseph, Herrmann, Piscotty, Solano, Dickerson. GIDP_Piscotty, Herrmann.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Gennett, Belt), (Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 10-8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|91
|5.22
|Soria
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|19
|4.97
|Petit, H, 21
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.64
|Hendriks, S, 13-17
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.56
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 3-7
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|80
|5.77
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.93
|Bergen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.74
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.86
|Jerez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.70
|Gott
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.75
|Suarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7.58
Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0, Coonrod 1-0, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Beede 2 (Olson,Chapman). WP_Bailey, Soria 2.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:15. A_39,511 (41,915).
