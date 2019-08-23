Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|47
|1
|6
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|7
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fried ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|deGrom p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|000
|01
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|000
|00
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L.Jackson W,7-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Lugo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia L,4-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.