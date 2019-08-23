Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 23, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 2 8 2 Totals 47 1 6 1
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 6 0 0 0
Albies 2b 7 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 6 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 Conforto rf 6 0 0 0
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 1 1 1 0 Guillorme 3b 2 0 1 0
Hechavarría ss 6 0 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Ortega lf 6 0 1 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Hamilton pr-cf 2 0 1 1 Avilán p 0 0 0 0
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Matz ph 1 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 6 0 1 0
Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 0 0
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 2 0
Fried ph 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 1 1 1
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 000 01 2
New York 000 001 000 000 00 1

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 7 2 1 1 2 7
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Swarzak 1 2 0 0 1 1
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 2
L.Jackson W,7-2 2 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom 7 4 1 1 1 13
Lugo 2 0 0 0 2 4
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Familia L,4-2 1 2 1 1 2 3

HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow