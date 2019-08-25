Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 2 12 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .292 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .265 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Hechavarría ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .115 a-Hamilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 7 1 3 7 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 J.Davis lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .303 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .218 c-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Rivera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 010 000 100_2 3 1 New York 000 000 001_1 7 0

a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-grounded out for Sewald in the 8th. c-singled for Lagares in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.

E_Duvall (2). LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 7. 2B_Duvall (3), Alonso (27). HR_Donaldson (32), off Matz; Donaldson (32), off Sewald. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (76), Frazier (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Flowers); New York 3 (Rivera 2, Panik). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hechavarría, Frazier 2. GIDP_Lagares, Frazier, Alonso.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman; Albies, Freeman; Donaldson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 5-5 7 4 0 0 3 7 111 3.78 Newcomb, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.28 Melancon, S, 5-5 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 6.10

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 8-8 6 2 1 1 1 6 102 4.06 Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 4 31 3.00 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.22

HBP_Keuchel (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:45. A_30,170 (41,922).

