Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 25, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 2 2 12
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .292
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .265
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Hechavarría ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .115
a-Hamilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 7 1 3 7
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
J.Davis lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .303
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .218
c-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Rivera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 010 000 100_2 3 1
New York 000 000 001_1 7 0

a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-grounded out for Sewald in the 8th. c-singled for Lagares in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.

E_Duvall (2). LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 7. 2B_Duvall (3), Alonso (27). HR_Donaldson (32), off Matz; Donaldson (32), off Sewald. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (76), Frazier (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Flowers); New York 3 (Rivera 2, Panik). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hechavarría, Frazier 2. GIDP_Lagares, Frazier, Alonso.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman; Albies, Freeman; Donaldson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 5-5 7 4 0 0 3 7 111 3.78
Newcomb, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.28
Melancon, S, 5-5 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 6.10
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 8-8 6 2 1 1 1 6 102 4.06
Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 4 31 3.00
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.22

HBP_Keuchel (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:45. A_30,170 (41,922).

