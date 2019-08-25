Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|2
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Culberson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.115
|a-Hamilton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|c-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rivera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|100_2
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-grounded out for Sewald in the 8th. c-singled for Lagares in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 9th.
E_Duvall (2). LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 7. 2B_Duvall (3), Alonso (27). HR_Donaldson (32), off Matz; Donaldson (32), off Sewald. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (76), Frazier (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Flowers); New York 3 (Rivera 2, Panik). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hechavarría, Frazier 2. GIDP_Lagares, Frazier, Alonso.
DP_Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman; Albies, Freeman; Donaldson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 5-5
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|111
|3.78
|Newcomb, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.28
|Melancon, S, 5-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|6.10
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 8-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|102
|4.06
|Sewald
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|31
|3.00
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.22
HBP_Keuchel (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:45. A_30,170 (41,922).
