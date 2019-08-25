Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 25, 2019
 
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 31 1 7 1
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 3 0 2 0
Hechavarría ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 1
Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Rivera c 2 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 0 0
Hamilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 010 000 100 2
New York 000 000 001 1

E_Duvall (2). DP_Atlanta 3, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 7. 2B_Duvall (3), Alonso (27). HR_Donaldson 2 (32).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Keuchel W,5-5 7 4 0 0 3 7
Newcomb H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,5-5 1 3 1 1 0 0
New York
Matz L,8-8 6 2 1 1 1 6
Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 4
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Keuchel (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:45. A_30,170 (41,922).

