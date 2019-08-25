Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Culberson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Duvall (2). DP_Atlanta 3, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 7. 2B_Duvall (3), Alonso (27). HR_Donaldson 2 (32).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,5-5
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Newcomb H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,5-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz L,8-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Sewald
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Keuchel (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:45. A_30,170 (41,922).
