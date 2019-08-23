Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

August 23, 2019 11:59 pm
 
2 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 2 8 2 5 26
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 1 0 3 2 .295
Albies 2b 7 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 1 3 .303
Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 0 4 .263
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Flowers c 1 1 1 0 1 0 .227
Hechavarría ss 6 0 1 0 0 3 .204
Ortega lf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .182
A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
1-Hamilton pr-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .042
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Fried ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 1 6 1 4 14
Rosario ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .288
Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Alonso 1b 6 0 1 0 0 3 .266
Conforto rf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .255
J.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 2 3 .304
Guillorme 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Lagares cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Nido c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Ramos c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282
deGrom p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Atlanta 000 001 000 000 01_2 8 0
New York 000 001 000 000 00_1 6 0

a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Martin in the 10th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 11th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 12th. f-struck out for L.Jackson in the 14th. g-grounded out for Familia in the 14th.

1-ran for A.Jackson in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (104), Hamilton (1), deGrom (6). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (A.Jackson, Freeman, Donaldson, Albies 2); New York 6 (Lagares, Nido, Rosario, Altherr). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Albies, Guillorme, Lagares. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 7 2 1 1 2 7 104 5.68
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.23
Swarzak 1 2 0 0 1 1 31 2.61
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.34
L.Jackson, W, 7-2 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.39
Melancon, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.79
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 7 4 1 1 1 13 107 2.56
Lugo 2 0 0 0 2 4 35 3.14
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.21
Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.44
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.30
Familia, L, 4-2 1 2 1 1 2 3 29 6.00

IBB_off Lugo (Freeman), off Newcomb (J.Davis). HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

