Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 2 8 2 5 26 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 1 0 3 2 .295 Albies 2b 7 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 1 3 .303 Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 0 4 .263 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Flowers c 1 1 1 0 1 0 .227 Hechavarría ss 6 0 1 0 0 3 .204 Ortega lf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .182 A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 1-Hamilton pr-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .042 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Fried ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 1 6 1 4 14 Rosario ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .288 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Alonso 1b 6 0 1 0 0 3 .266 Conforto rf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .255 J.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 2 3 .304 Guillorme 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Lagares cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Nido c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Ramos c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282 deGrom p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .230

Atlanta 000 001 000 000 01_2 8 0 New York 000 001 000 000 00_1 6 0

a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Martin in the 10th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 11th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 12th. f-struck out for L.Jackson in the 14th. g-grounded out for Familia in the 14th.

1-ran for A.Jackson in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (104), Hamilton (1), deGrom (6). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (A.Jackson, Freeman, Donaldson, Albies 2); New York 6 (Lagares, Nido, Rosario, Altherr). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Albies, Guillorme, Lagares. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 7 2 1 1 2 7 104 5.68 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.23 Swarzak 1 2 0 0 1 1 31 2.61 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.34 L.Jackson, W, 7-2 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.39 Melancon, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.79

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 7 4 1 1 1 13 107 2.56 Lugo 2 0 0 0 2 4 35 3.14 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.21 Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.44 Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.30 Familia, L, 4-2 1 2 1 1 2 3 29 6.00

IBB_off Lugo (Freeman), off Newcomb (J.Davis). HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).

