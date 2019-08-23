Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|2
|8
|2
|5
|26
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.295
|Albies 2b
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.303
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.263
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Flowers c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Hechavarría ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Ortega lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.042
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Fried ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|1
|6
|1
|4
|14
|
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Alonso 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Conforto rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.304
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Matz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Lagares cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|deGrom p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|000
|01_2
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|000
|00_1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Martin in the 10th. c-lined out for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 11th. e-struck out for Newcomb in the 12th. f-struck out for L.Jackson in the 14th. g-grounded out for Familia in the 14th.
1-ran for A.Jackson in the 10th.
LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (104), Hamilton (1), deGrom (6). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (A.Jackson, Freeman, Donaldson, Albies 2); New York 6 (Lagares, Nido, Rosario, Altherr). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Albies, Guillorme, Lagares. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|104
|5.68
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.23
|Swarzak
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|2.61
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.34
|L.Jackson, W, 7-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.39
|Melancon, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.79
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|13
|107
|2.56
|Lugo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|35
|3.14
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.21
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.44
|Brach
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.30
|Familia, L, 4-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|29
|6.00
IBB_off Lugo (Freeman), off Newcomb (J.Davis). HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).
