Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 0 9 Berti ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .153 Anderson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Walker 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .264 Castro 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .262 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .119 b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 3 9 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .296 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .304 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .264 Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Hechavarría ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .389 Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 a-Duvall ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283

Miami 000 000 200_2 6 2 Atlanta 010 000 011_3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Soroka in the 7th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th. c-flied out for Melancon in the 9th.

E_Berti (1), Díaz (6). LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Castro (20), Hechavarría (3). HR_Freeman (34), off Stanek. RBIs_Castro 2 (60), Hechavarría (4), Freeman (103), Acuña Jr. (88).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Holaday); Atlanta 4 (Flowers, Freeman). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Culberson. LIDP_Ortega.

DP_Miami 1 (Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 7 3 1 0 2 7 98 4.15 Stanek, L, 0-1, BS, 0-2 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 35 9.95

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 7 5 2 2 0 5 101 2.41 L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.51 Melancon, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 6.48

HBP_Alcantara (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:40. A_23,967 (41,149).

