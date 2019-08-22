Atlanta 3, Miami 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|9
|
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Hechavarría ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.389
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Duvall ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Miami
|000
|000
|200_2
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|011_3
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Soroka in the 7th. b-struck out for Alcantara in the 8th. c-flied out for Melancon in the 9th.
E_Berti (1), Díaz (6). LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Castro (20), Hechavarría (3). HR_Freeman (34), off Stanek. RBIs_Castro 2 (60), Hechavarría (4), Freeman (103), Acuña Jr. (88).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Holaday); Atlanta 4 (Flowers, Freeman). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Culberson. LIDP_Ortega.
DP_Miami 1 (Walker).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|98
|4.15
|Stanek, L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|35
|9.95
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|101
|2.41
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.51
|Melancon, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.48
HBP_Alcantara (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:40. A_23,967 (41,149).
