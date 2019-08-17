Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|4
|11
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.296
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.318
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Beaty lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Ríos 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|R.Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|1
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Culberson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Foltynewicz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|100_3
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|002
|00x_4
|7
|1
a-doubled for Jackson in the 7th. b-struck out for Kelly in the 8th.
E_Albies (4). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Seager (32), Donaldson (28), Hechavarría (1), Albies (32), Ortega (1). HR_Beaty (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (31), off Jackson; Donaldson (29), off Ryu; Duvall (6), off Ryu. RBIs_Beaty 2 (37), Muncy (85), Albies 2 (68), Donaldson (73), Duvall (11). SB_Beaty (2). S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (R.Martin, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Donaldson, Albies). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Muncy.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 12-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|101
|1.64
|Kelly
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.54
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Báez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.57
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|107
|6.09
|Newcomb, W, 6-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.46
|Jackson, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.63
|Greene, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|9.95
|Melancon, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|8.53
Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:17. A_43,619 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.