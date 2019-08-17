Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

August 17, 2019 10:43 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 4 11
Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Muncy 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258
Turner 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .296
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .318
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Beaty lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .293
Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
R.Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Ryu p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .122
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 1 8
Acuña Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295
Albies 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .296
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Ortega ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 110 100_3 9 0
Atlanta 002 002 00x_4 7 1

a-doubled for Jackson in the 7th. b-struck out for Kelly in the 8th.

E_Albies (4). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Seager (32), Donaldson (28), Hechavarría (1), Albies (32), Ortega (1). HR_Beaty (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (31), off Jackson; Donaldson (29), off Ryu; Duvall (6), off Ryu. RBIs_Beaty 2 (37), Muncy (85), Albies 2 (68), Donaldson (73), Duvall (11). SB_Beaty (2). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (R.Martin, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Donaldson, Albies). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Muncy.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 12-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 101 1.64
Kelly 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.54
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Báez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.57
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 4 2-3 7 2 2 3 5 107 6.09
Newcomb, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 3.46
Jackson, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 3.63
Greene, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 9.95
Melancon, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:17. A_43,619 (41,149).

