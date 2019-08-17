Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 4 11 Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258 Turner 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .296 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .318 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Beaty lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 R.Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Ryu p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .122 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 1 8 Acuña Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295 Albies 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .296 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Ortega ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 000 110 100_3 9 0 Atlanta 002 002 00x_4 7 1

a-doubled for Jackson in the 7th. b-struck out for Kelly in the 8th.

E_Albies (4). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Seager (32), Donaldson (28), Hechavarría (1), Albies (32), Ortega (1). HR_Beaty (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (31), off Jackson; Donaldson (29), off Ryu; Duvall (6), off Ryu. RBIs_Beaty 2 (37), Muncy (85), Albies 2 (68), Donaldson (73), Duvall (11). SB_Beaty (2). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (R.Martin, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Donaldson, Albies). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Muncy.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 12-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 101 1.64 Kelly 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.54 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Báez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.57

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 4 2-3 7 2 2 3 5 107 6.09 Newcomb, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 3.46 Jackson, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 3.63 Greene, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 9.95 Melancon, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:17. A_43,619 (41,149).

