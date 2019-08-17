Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

August 17, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf 3 1 0 0
Muncy 2b 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 2
Turner 3b 3 1 3 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Duvall lf 4 1 1 1
Beaty lf 4 1 2 2 Culberson rf 3 0 0 0
Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0
R.Martin c 4 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0
Ryu p 3 0 1 0 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0
b-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 a-Ortega ph 1 0 1 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 110 100 3
Atlanta 002 002 00x 4

E_Albies (4). DP_Los Angeles 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Seager (32), Donaldson (28), Hechavarría (1), Albies (32), Ortega (1). HR_Beaty (7), Muncy (31), Donaldson (29), Duvall (6). SB_Beaty (2). S_Foltynewicz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu, L, 12-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 5
Kelly 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Báez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 4 2-3 7 2 2 3 5
Newcomb, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 2
Greene, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Melancon, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:17. A_43,619 (41,149).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US