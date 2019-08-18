Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

August 18, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 1 0
Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0
Smith c 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Bellinger rf 4 1 1 3 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Gyorko 1b 4 0 2 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 0 0
Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 4 2 2 0
Negrón 2b 3 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Gonsolin p 2 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 3 1 2 1
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf-cf 4 1 1 4
a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 0 Fried p 2 0 1 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 b-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0
c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 C.Martin p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0
Culberson rf 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 300 000 000 3
Atlanta 000 104 00x 5

E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 5 1 1 0 2
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 2
May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 2 3 4 4 1 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Fried 5 8 3 3 3 8
Swarzak, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
C.Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).

