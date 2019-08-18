Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 3 10 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298 Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .325 Bellinger rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .317 Gyorko 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Negrón 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Gonsolin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 1 5 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Joyce rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hechavarría ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .444 Ortega lf-cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .300 Fried p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Culberson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293

Los Angeles 300 000 000_3 9 2 Atlanta 000 104 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Báez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Swarzak in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), off Fried; Ortega (1), off May. RBIs_Bellinger 3 (97), Hechavarría (1), Ortega 4 (4). CS_Acuña Jr. (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Gonsolin 2); Atlanta 5 (Donaldson, Ortega 2, Freeman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 4 5 1 1 0 2 72 3.00 Báez 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.50 May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 2 3 4 4 1 0 51 4.26 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.59

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 5 8 3 3 3 8 96 3.84 Swarzak, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70 C.Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 8.10 Greene, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 8.59 Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.36

IBB_off Fried (Negrón). HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin. PB_McCann (6).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.