The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

August 18, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 10
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298
Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .325
Bellinger rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .317
Gyorko 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Negrón 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
Gonsolin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 1 5
Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Joyce rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .263
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hechavarría ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .444
Ortega lf-cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .300
Fried p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Los Angeles 300 000 000_3 9 2
Atlanta 000 104 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Báez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Swarzak in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), off Fried; Ortega (1), off May. RBIs_Bellinger 3 (97), Hechavarría (1), Ortega 4 (4). CS_Acuña Jr. (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Gonsolin 2); Atlanta 5 (Donaldson, Ortega 2, Freeman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 4 5 1 1 0 2 72 3.00
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.50
May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 2 3 4 4 1 0 51 4.26
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.59
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 5 8 3 3 3 8 96 3.84
Swarzak, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70
C.Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 8.10
Greene, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 8.59
Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.36

IBB_off Fried (Negrón). HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin. PB_McCann (6).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).

