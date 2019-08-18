Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|10
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.317
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Negrón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Gonsolin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Joyce rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Ortega lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.300
|Fried p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|C.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Culberson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|000_3
|9
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|104
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-singled for Báez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Swarzak in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), off Fried; Ortega (1), off May. RBIs_Bellinger 3 (97), Hechavarría (1), Ortega 4 (4). CS_Acuña Jr. (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Gonsolin 2); Atlanta 5 (Donaldson, Ortega 2, Freeman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Bellinger.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|72
|3.00
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.50
|May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|51
|4.26
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.59
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|8
|96
|3.84
|Swarzak, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
|C.Martin, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.10
|Greene, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8.59
|Melancon, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.36
IBB_off Fried (Negrón). HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin. PB_McCann (6).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).
