Atlanta 5, Miami 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|4
|10
|
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|c-Prado ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Smith p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|5
|3
|5
|5
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.296
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Donaldson 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Culberson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Flowers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Hechavarría ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.357
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|030
|020
|00x_5
|3
|0
a-struck out for Smith in the 7th. b-grounded out for Teheran in the 7th. c-walked for Walker in the 8th. d-popped out for Brigham in the 9th.
E_Alfaro (8). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 1. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Brinson (8). 3B_Flowers (3). HR_Hechavarría (1), off Smith; Acuña Jr. (36), off Smith. RBIs_Flowers (23), Hechavarría 2 (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (87). CS_Acuña Jr. (8). S_Teheran.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson 2, Cooper); Atlanta 0. RISP_Miami 0 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 2.
GIDP_Alfaro, Castro, Joyce.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Berti, Walker); Atlanta 2 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 8-7
|6
|
|3
|5
|5
|4
|7
|102
|3.82
|Brigham
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|6.35
|Cooper
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 8-8
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|9
|92
|3.53
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.40
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.23
Cooper pitched to 0 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Cooper 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:44. A_23,537 (41,149).
