Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 7 0 4 10 Berti ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .164 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .260 c-Prado ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Granderson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .187 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Brinson cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .187 Smith p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .273 a-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 5 3 5 5 10 Acuña Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .296 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Donaldson 3b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .267 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Flowers c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .222 Hechavarría ss 2 2 1 2 1 1 .357 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .128 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami 000 000 000_0 7 1 Atlanta 030 020 00x_5 3 0

a-struck out for Smith in the 7th. b-grounded out for Teheran in the 7th. c-walked for Walker in the 8th. d-popped out for Brigham in the 9th.

E_Alfaro (8). LOB_Miami 9, Atlanta 1. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Brinson (8). 3B_Flowers (3). HR_Hechavarría (1), off Smith; Acuña Jr. (36), off Smith. RBIs_Flowers (23), Hechavarría 2 (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (87). CS_Acuña Jr. (8). S_Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson 2, Cooper); Atlanta 0. RISP_Miami 0 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 2.

GIDP_Alfaro, Castro, Joyce.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Berti, Walker); Atlanta 2 (Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman; Hechavarría, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 8-7 6 3 5 5 4 7 102 3.82 Brigham 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 6.35 Cooper 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 8-8 7 5 0 0 3 9 92 3.53 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.40 Tomlin 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.23

Cooper pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Cooper 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:44. A_23,537 (41,149).

