Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

August 28, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Atlanta Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 37 4 10 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 2 1
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0
Joyce dh 5 1 3 2 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1
Hechavarría ss 5 1 1 2 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 0
Cervelli c 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0
Flowers pr-c 4 1 2 0 Drury lf 3 0 1 1
Ortega lf 4 1 2 1 McKinney lf 1 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 1 1 0
Atlanta 050 000 301 9
Toronto 000 211 000 4

E_Guerrero Jr. (15). DP_Atlanta 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Ortega (2), Acuña Jr. (19), Freeman (29), Hernández (15), Biggio (11), Grichuk (24). HR_Joyce (5), Freeman (36).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 4 2-3 8 3 2 2 3
Jackson W,8-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Waguespack L,4-2 3 6 5 3 2 2
Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Adam 1-3 0 3 3 2 1
Ramirez 2 2 0 0 0 1
Boshers 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Adam (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:33. A_23,112 (53,506).

