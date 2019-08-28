Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hechavarría ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Flowers pr-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ortega lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|050
|000
|301
|—
|9
|Toronto
|000
|211
|000
|—
|4
E_Guerrero Jr. (15). DP_Atlanta 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Ortega (2), Acuña Jr. (19), Freeman (29), Hernández (15), Biggio (11), Grichuk (24). HR_Joyce (5), Freeman (36).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Jackson W,8-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waguespack L,4-2
|3
|
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Adam
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boshers
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Adam (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:33. A_23,112 (53,506).
