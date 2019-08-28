Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Atlanta Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 37 4 10 3 Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 2 1 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Joyce dh 5 1 3 2 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1 Hechavarría ss 5 1 1 2 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 0 Cervelli c 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Flowers pr-c 4 1 2 0 Drury lf 3 0 1 1 Ortega lf 4 1 2 1 McKinney lf 1 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 1 1 0

Atlanta 050 000 301 — 9 Toronto 000 211 000 — 4

E_Guerrero Jr. (15). DP_Atlanta 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Ortega (2), Acuña Jr. (19), Freeman (29), Hernández (15), Biggio (11), Grichuk (24). HR_Joyce (5), Freeman (36).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Foltynewicz 4 2-3 8 3 2 2 3 Jackson W,8-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 3 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Waguespack L,4-2 3 6 5 3 2 2 Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Adam 1-3 0 3 3 2 1 Ramirez 2 2 0 0 0 1 Boshers 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Adam (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_3:33. A_23,112 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.