Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|5
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.288
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Joyce dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Hechavarría ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Cervelli c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.556
|Flowers pr-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Ortega lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|3
|9
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Atlanta
|050
|000
|301_9
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|211
|000_4
|10
|1
1-ran for Cervelli in the 2nd.
E_Guerrero Jr. (15). LOB_Atlanta 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Ortega (2), Acuña Jr. (19), Freeman (29), Hernández (15), Biggio (11), Grichuk (24). HR_Joyce (5), off Waguespack; Freeman (36), off Boshers. RBIs_Joyce 2 (18), Ortega (6), Acuña Jr. 2 (91), Freeman 2 (107), Hechavarría 2 (7), Drury (40), Grichuk (59), Guerrero Jr. (59).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Donaldson 2, Hamilton, Acuña Jr., Ortega); Toronto 5 (Tellez 2, Jansen, Grichuk, Hernández). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 16; Toronto 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Ortega, Guerrero Jr., Drury. GIDP_Flowers.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Smoak).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|2
|3
|98
|5.59
|Jackson W,8-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|3.41
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.40
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.11
|Blevins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.05
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack L,4-2
|3
|
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|73
|3.93
|Gaviglio
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|4.66
|Adam
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|18
|3.48
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.14
|Boshers
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Ramirez 3-3. HBP_Adam (Freeman). PB_Cervelli (1), Flowers 2(15).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:33. A_23,112 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.