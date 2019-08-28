Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

August 28, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 11 9 5 8
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .288
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .283
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .297
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .259
Joyce dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .282
Hechavarría ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Cervelli c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .556
Flowers pr-c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .230
Ortega lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 3 3 9
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .341
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .209
Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .282
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Grichuk rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .236
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .221
Drury lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222
McKinney lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Jansen c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .210
Atlanta 050 000 301_9 11 0
Toronto 000 211 000_4 10 1

1-ran for Cervelli in the 2nd.

E_Guerrero Jr. (15). LOB_Atlanta 7, Toronto 9. 2B_Ortega (2), Acuña Jr. (19), Freeman (29), Hernández (15), Biggio (11), Grichuk (24). HR_Joyce (5), off Waguespack; Freeman (36), off Boshers. RBIs_Joyce 2 (18), Ortega (6), Acuña Jr. 2 (91), Freeman 2 (107), Hechavarría 2 (7), Drury (40), Grichuk (59), Guerrero Jr. (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Donaldson 2, Hamilton, Acuña Jr., Ortega); Toronto 5 (Tellez 2, Jansen, Grichuk, Hernández). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 16; Toronto 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Ortega, Guerrero Jr., Drury. GIDP_Flowers.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Smoak).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 4 2-3 8 3 2 2 3 98 5.59
Jackson W,8-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 27 3.41
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 5.40
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.11
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.05
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Waguespack L,4-2 3 6 5 3 2 2 73 3.93
Gaviglio 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 41 4.66
Adam 1-3 0 3 3 2 1 18 3.48
Ramirez 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 6.14
Boshers 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 5.73

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Ramirez 3-3. HBP_Adam (Freeman). PB_Cervelli (1), Flowers 2(15).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:33. A_23,112 (53,506).

