Atlanta United FC 1, Orlando City 0

August 23, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Atlanta 0 1 1
Orlando City 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 22 (Barco), 60th minute.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 36th; Gressel, Atlanta, 90th+4.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Corey Parker, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_23,014.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan, Julian Gressel, Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Florentin Pogba, Ezequiel Barco, Eric Remedi(Jeff Larentowicz, 46th), Darlington Nagbe(Emerson Hyndman, 62nd), Justin Meram, Josef Martinez, Gonzalo Pity Martinez(Hector Villalba, 78th).

Orlando City_Brian Rowe, Kyle Smith, Lamine Sane, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Benji Michel, Carlos Ascues(Chris Mueller, 74th), Mauricio Pereyra(Sacha Kljestan, 61st), Oriol Rosell, Nani, Tesho Akindele(Dom Dwyer, 67th).

