Atlanta United FC 2, Portland 0

Portland 0 0 — 0 Atlanta 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez 1, 14th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez 21(Gressel), 46th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Larentowicz, Atlanta, 24th; Pogba, Atlanta, 33rd; Moreira, Portland, 42nd; Barco, Atlanta, 45th+1.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Eduardo Mariscal, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_25,218 (21,144)

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark, Jorge Moreira, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana(Tomas Conechny, 84th), Renzo Zambrano(Marvin Loria, 74th), Diego Valeri, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco(Dairon Asprilla, 88th), Brian Fernandez.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan, Julian Gressel, Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Florentin Pogba, Gonzalo Pity Martinez(Hector Villalba, 88th), Jeff Larentowicz, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco(Emerson Hyndman, 72nd), Justin Meram(Dion Pereira, 84th), Josef Martinez.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.