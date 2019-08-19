Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta United FC 2, Portland 0

August 19, 2019 12:34 am
 
Portland 0 0 0
Atlanta 1 1 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez 1, 14th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez 21(Gressel), 46th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Larentowicz, Atlanta, 24th; Pogba, Atlanta, 33rd; Moreira, Portland, 42nd; Barco, Atlanta, 45th+1.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Eduardo Mariscal, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_25,218 (21,144)

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark, Jorge Moreira, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana(Tomas Conechny, 84th), Renzo Zambrano(Marvin Loria, 74th), Diego Valeri, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco(Dairon Asprilla, 88th), Brian Fernandez.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan, Julian Gressel, Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Florentin Pogba, Gonzalo Pity Martinez(Hector Villalba, 88th), Jeff Larentowicz, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco(Emerson Hyndman, 72nd), Justin Meram(Dion Pereira, 84th), Josef Martinez.

