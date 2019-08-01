At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 15 5 .750 — x-Sugar Land 13 6 .684 1½ Southern Maryland 10 9 .526 4½ Lancaster 7 12 .368 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 10 9 .526 — High Point 10 11 .476 1 New Britain 7 12 .368 3 Somerset 6 14 .300 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, New Britain 4

York 13, Somerset 1

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

