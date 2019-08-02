Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 2, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 15 5 .750
x-Sugar Land 13 6 .684
Southern Maryland 10 9 .526
Lancaster 7 12 .368
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 10 9 .526
High Point 10 11 .476 1
New Britain 7 12 .368 3
Somerset 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, New Britain 4

York 13, Somerset 1

Sugar Land 8, Lancaster 5

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

