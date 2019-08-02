Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 16 5 .762
x-Sugar Land 14 6 .700
Southern Maryland 11 9 .550
Lancaster 7 13 .350
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 11 11 .500
x-Long Island 10 10 .500
New Britain 7 13 .350 3
Somerset 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

High Point 5, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 7, Somerset 1

York 6, New Britain 4

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

