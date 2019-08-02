|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Southern Maryland
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Lancaster
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|11
|11
|.500
|—
|x-Long Island
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|New Britain
|7
|13
|.350
|3
|Somerset
|6
|15
|.286
|4½
___
High Point 5, Long Island 2
Southern Maryland 7, Somerset 1
York 6, New Britain 4
Lancaster 7, Sugar Land 3
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
