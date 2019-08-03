Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 3, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 17 5 .773
x-Sugar Land 14 7 .667
Southern Maryland 12 9 .571
Lancaster 8 13 .381
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 12 11 .522
x-Long Island 10 11 .476 1
New Britain 7 14 .333 4
Somerset 6 16 .273

Saturday’s Games

High Point 4, Long Island 3, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 5, Somerset 2

York 10, New Britain 5

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

