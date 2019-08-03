|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|14
|8
|.636
|3
|Southern Maryland
|12
|9
|.571
|4½
|Lancaster
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|x-Long Island
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|New Britain
|7
|14
|.333
|4
|Somerset
|6
|16
|.273
|5½
___
High Point 4, Long Island 3, 10 innings
Southern Maryland 5, Somerset 2
York 10, New Britain 5
Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 1
York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
