Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 4, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 5 .783
x-Sugar Land 14 8 .636
Southern Maryland 12 10 .545
Lancaster 9 13 .409
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 12 11 .522
x-Long Island 10 11 .476 1
New Britain 7 15 .318
Somerset 7 16 .304 5

___

Sunday’s Games

York 10, New Britain 1

Somerset 11, Southern Maryland 5

High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax