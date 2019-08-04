|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|14
|8
|.636
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Lancaster
|9
|13
|.409
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|x-Long Island
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|4½
|Somerset
|7
|16
|.304
|5
___
York 10, New Britain 1
Somerset 11, Southern Maryland 5
High Point at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
