The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 4, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 5 .783
x-Sugar Land 15 8 .652 3
Southern Maryland 12 10 .545
Lancaster 9 14 .391 9
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 13 11 .542
x-Long Island 10 12 .455 2
New Britain 7 15 .318 5
Somerset 7 16 .304

___

Sunday’s Games

York 10, New Britain 1

Somerset 11, Southern Maryland 5

High Point 6, Long Island 3

Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 1

Monday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

