|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|15
|8
|.652
|3
|Southern Maryland
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Lancaster
|9
|14
|.391
|9
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|x-Long Island
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Somerset
|7
|16
|.304
|5½
___
York 10, New Britain 1
Somerset 11, Southern Maryland 5
High Point 6, Long Island 3
Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 1
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
