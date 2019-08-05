Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 5, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 5 .783
x-Sugar Land 15 8 .652 3
Southern Maryland 12 10 .545
Lancaster 9 14 .391 9
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 13 11 .542
x-Long Island 10 12 .455 2
New Britain 7 15 .318 5
Somerset 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

