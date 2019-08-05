At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 18 5 .783 — x-Sugar Land 15 8 .652 3 Southern Maryland 12 10 .545 5½ Lancaster 9 14 .391 9 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 13 11 .542 — x-Long Island 10 12 .455 2 New Britain 7 15 .318 5 Somerset 7 16 .304 5½

Monday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

