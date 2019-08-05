Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 5, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 6 .750
x-Sugar Land 15 8 .652
Southern Maryland 12 11 .522
Lancaster 9 14 .391
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 13 11 .542
x-Long Island 11 12 .478
Somerset 8 16 .333 5
New Britain 7 15 .318 5

___

Monday’s Games

Somerset 8, York 5

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 5

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima