|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|15
|8
|.652
|2½
|Southern Maryland
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Lancaster
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|x-Long Island
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Somerset
|8
|16
|.333
|5
|New Britain
|7
|15
|.318
|5
___
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland 2, Long Island 1
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.