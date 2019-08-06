Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 7 .720
x-Sugar Land 16 8 .667
Southern Maryland 13 11 .542
Lancaster 10 14 .417
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 13 12 .520
x-Long Island 11 13 .458
Somerset 9 16 .360 4
New Britain 7 16 .304 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset 16, York 1

Sugar Land 3, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 2, Long Island 1

Advertisement

Lancaster 5, New Britain 3

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield