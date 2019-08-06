|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|16
|8
|.667
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Lancaster
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|x-Long Island
|11
|13
|.458
|1½
|Somerset
|9
|16
|.360
|4
|New Britain
|7
|16
|.304
|5
___
Somerset 16, York 1
Sugar Land 3, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 2, Long Island 1
Lancaster 5, New Britain 3
Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
