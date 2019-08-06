At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 18 7 .720 — x-Sugar Land 16 8 .667 1½ Southern Maryland 13 11 .542 4½ Lancaster 10 14 .417 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 13 12 .520 — x-Long Island 11 13 .458 1½ Somerset 9 16 .360 4 New Britain 7 16 .304 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset 16, York 1

Sugar Land 3, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 2, Long Island 1

Lancaster 5, New Britain 3

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

