Atlantic League

August 7, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 7 .720
x-Sugar Land 16 9 .640 2
Southern Maryland 13 12 .520 5
Lancaster 10 14 .417
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 14 12 .538
x-Long Island 12 13 .480
Somerset 9 16 .360
New Britain 7 16 .304

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 9, Sugar Land 8

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

