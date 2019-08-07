|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Southern Maryland
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|Lancaster
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|x-Long Island
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Somerset
|9
|16
|.360
|4½
|New Britain
|7
|16
|.304
|5½
___
High Point 9, Sugar Land 8
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 0
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, ppd.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
