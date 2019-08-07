At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 18 8 .692 — x-Sugar Land 16 9 .640 1½ Southern Maryland 13 12 .520 4½ Lancaster 10 15 .400 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 14 12 .538 — x-Long Island 12 13 .480 1½ Somerset 10 16 .385 4 New Britain 8 16 .333 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 9, Sugar Land 8

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 3, York 2

New Britain 1, Lancaster 0

New Britain at Lancaster, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

