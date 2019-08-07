Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 7, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 18 8 .692
x-Sugar Land 16 9 .640
Southern Maryland 13 12 .520
Lancaster 10 15 .400
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 14 12 .538
x-Long Island 12 13 .480
Somerset 10 16 .385 4
New Britain 8 16 .333 5

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 9, Sugar Land 8

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 3, York 2

New Britain 1, Lancaster 0

New Britain at Lancaster, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 6 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

