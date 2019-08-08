Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 8, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 19 8 .704
x-Sugar Land 16 10 .615
Southern Maryland 14 12 .538
Lancaster 10 16 .385
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 15 12 .556
x-Long Island 12 14 .462
Somerset 10 17 .370 5
New Britain 9 16 .360 5

___

Thursday’s Games

York 9, Somerset 3

High Point 5, Sugar Land 0

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 4

New Britain 7, Lancaster 5, 10 innings

New Britain at Lancaster, ppd.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

