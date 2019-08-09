Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 19 8 .704
x-Sugar Land 16 10 .615
Southern Maryland 14 12 .538
Lancaster 10 16 .385
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 15 12 .556
x-Long Island 12 14 .462
Somerset 10 17 .370 5
New Britain 9 16 .360 5

___

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

