|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Southern Maryland
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Lancaster
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|x-Long Island
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Somerset
|10
|17
|.370
|5
|New Britain
|9
|16
|.360
|5
___
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
