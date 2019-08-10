|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|17
|10
|.630
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
|Lancaster
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|x-Long Island
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|New Britain
|10
|16
|.385
|5
|Somerset
|10
|18
|.357
|6
___
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
