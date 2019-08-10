At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 19 9 .679 — x-Sugar Land 17 10 .630 1½ Southern Maryland 14 13 .519 4½ Lancaster 10 17 .370 8½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 16 12 .571 — x-Long Island 13 14 .481 2½ New Britain 10 16 .385 5 Somerset 10 18 .357 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.