|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|Southern Maryland
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Lancaster
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|x-Long Island
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|New Britain
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|Somerset
|10
|19
|.345
|7
___
Lancaster 4, Long Island 0
High Point 6, York 1
Southern Maryland 9, New Britain 8, 12 innings
Sugar Land 10, Somerset 2
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
