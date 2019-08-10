Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 10, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 19 10 .655
x-Sugar Land 18 10 .643 ½
Southern Maryland 15 13 .536
Lancaster 11 17 .393
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 17 12 .586
x-Long Island 13 15 .464
New Britain 10 17 .370 6
Somerset 10 19 .345 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Long Island 0

High Point 6, York 1

Southern Maryland 9, New Britain 8, 12 innings

Sugar Land 10, Somerset 2

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

