At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 20 10 .667 Sugar Land 18 11 .621 Sugar Land 18 11 .621 Southern Maryland 16 13 .552 Southern Maryland 16 13 .552 York 20 10 .667 Lancaster 11 18 .379 Lancaster 11 18 .379 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 14 15 .483 Long Island 14 15 .483 New Britain 10 18 .357 Somerset 11 19 .367 Somerset 11 19 .367 High Point 17 13 .567 New Britain 10 18 .357 High Point 17 13 .567

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 6, Lancaster 5

Southern Maryland 1, New Britain 0, 11 innings

York 2, High Point 0

Advertisement

Somerset 5, Sugar Land 2

Monday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.