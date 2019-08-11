|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|20
|10
|.667
|Sugar Land
|18
|11
|.621
|Southern Maryland
|16
|13
|.552
|Lancaster
|11
|18
|.379
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|15
|.483
|New Britain
|10
|18
|.357
|High Point
|17
|13
|.567
___
Long Island 6, Lancaster 5
Southern Maryland 1, New Britain 0, 11 innings
York 2, High Point 0
Somerset 5, Sugar Land 2
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
