At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 20 10 .667 — x-Sugar Land 18 11 .621 1½ Southern Maryland 16 13 .552 3½ Lancaster 11 18 .379 8½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 17 13 .567 — x-Long Island 14 15 .483 2½ Somerset 11 19 .367 6 New Britain 10 18 .357 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 6, Lancaster 5

Southern Maryland 1, New Britain 0, 11 innings

York 2, High Point 0

Advertisement

Somerset 5, Sugar Land 2

Monday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.