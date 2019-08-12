Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 12, 2019 6:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 20 10 .667
x-Sugar Land 18 11 .621
Southern Maryland 16 13 .552
Lancaster 11 18 .379
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 17 13 .567
x-Long Island 14 15 .483
Somerset 11 19 .367 6
New Britain 10 18 .357 6

Monday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

