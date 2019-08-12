|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|Southern Maryland
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Lancaster
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|x-Long Island
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Somerset
|11
|19
|.367
|6½
|New Britain
|10
|19
|.345
|7
High Point 8, New Britain 6
Sugar Land 3, Southern Maryland 2
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, ppd.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
York at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.
York at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
