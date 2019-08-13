Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 20 10 .667
x-Sugar Land 19 12 .613
Southern Maryland 17 14 .548
Lancaster 12 18 .400 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 18 14 .563
x-Long Island 14 15 .483
New Britain 11 19 .367 6
Somerset 11 20 .355

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 3, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 9, Sugar Land 7

York at Long Island, ppd.

Advertisement

Lancaster 7, Somerset 1

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

York at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.

York at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act