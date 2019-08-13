|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|Lancaster
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|x-Long Island
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|New Britain
|11
|19
|.367
|6
|Somerset
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
___
New Britain 3, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 9, Sugar Land 7
York at Long Island, ppd.
Lancaster 7, Somerset 1
Lancaster at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
York at Long Island, Game 1, 6 p.m.
York at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
