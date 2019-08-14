|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Lancaster
|12
|19
|.387
|8
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|x-Long Island
|15
|15
|.500
|1½
|New Britain
|12
|19
|.387
|5
|Somerset
|12
|20
|.375
|5½
___
Somerset 4, Lancaster 3, 10 innings
Long Island 3, York 2, 8 innings
York at Long Island, Game 2, TBD
New Britain 5, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 3
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
