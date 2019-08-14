Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 14, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 20 11 .645
x-Sugar Land 19 13 .594
Southern Maryland 18 14 .563
Lancaster 12 19 .387 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 18 15 .545
x-Long Island 15 15 .500
New Britain 12 19 .387 5
Somerset 12 20 .375

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset 4, Lancaster 3, 10 innings

Long Island 3, York 2, 8 innings

York at Long Island, Game 2, TBD

New Britain 5, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 3

Thursday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

