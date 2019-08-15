At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 20 12 .625 — x-Sugar Land 19 13 .594 1 Southern Maryland 18 14 .563 2 Lancaster 12 19 .387 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 18 15 .545 — x-Long Island 16 15 .516 1 New Britain 12 19 .387 5 Somerset 12 20 .375 5½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset 4, Lancaster 3, 10 innings

Long Island 3, York 2, 8 innings

Long Island 1, York 0, 8 innings

Advertisement

New Britain 5, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 3

Thursday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.