The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 15, 2019 12:44 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 20 12 .625
x-Sugar Land 19 13 .594 1
Southern Maryland 18 14 .563 2
Lancaster 12 19 .387
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 18 15 .545
x-Long Island 16 15 .516 1
New Britain 12 19 .387 5
Somerset 12 20 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset 4, Lancaster 3, 10 innings

Long Island 3, York 2, 8 innings

Long Island 1, York 0, 8 innings

New Britain 5, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 3

Thursday’s Games

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

