The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 15, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 20 13 .606
x-Sugar Land 20 13 .606
Southern Maryland 18 15 .545 2
Lancaster 13 19 .406
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 17 15 .531
High Point 18 16 .529
New Britain 13 19 .406 4
Somerset 12 21 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain 6, High Point 5

Sugar Land 8, Southern Maryland 6

Long Island 10, York 2

Lancaster 7, Somerset 1

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

