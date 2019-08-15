|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Southern Maryland
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Lancaster
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|High Point
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|New Britain
|13
|19
|.406
|4
|Somerset
|12
|21
|.364
|5½
___
New Britain 6, High Point 5
Sugar Land 8, Southern Maryland 6
Long Island 10, York 2
Lancaster 7, Somerset 1
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
