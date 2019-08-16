At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 21 13 .618 — x-Sugar Land 20 13 .606 ½ Southern Maryland 18 15 .545 2½ Lancaster 13 20 .394 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 19 16 .543 — x-Long Island 17 16 .515 1 New Britain 13 19 .406 4½ Somerset 12 21 .364 6

___

Friday’s Games

York 6, Lancaster 5

High Point 6, Long Island 1

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

