Atlantic League

August 16, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 21 13 .618
x-Sugar Land 20 13 .606 ½
Southern Maryland 18 16 .529 3
Lancaster 13 20 .394
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 19 16 .543
x-Long Island 17 16 .515 1
New Britain 13 19 .406
Somerset 13 21 .382

Friday’s Games

York 6, Lancaster 5

High Point 6, Long Island 1

Somerset 5, Southern Maryland 2

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

