The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 17, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Sugar Land 21 13 .618
York 21 14 .600 ½
Southern Maryland 19 16 .543
Lancaster 14 20 .412 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 18 16 .529
High Point 19 17 .528
New Britain 13 20 .394
Somerset 13 22 .371

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 12, York 3

Long Island 4, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 9, Somerset 7

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

