Atlantic League

August 17, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 21 14 .600
x-Sugar Land 21 14 .600
Southern Maryland 19 16 .543 2
Lancaster 14 20 .412
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 18 16 .529
High Point 19 17 .528
New Britain 14 20 .412 4
Somerset 13 22 .371

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 12, York 3

Long Island 4, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 9, Somerset 7

New Britain 5, Sugar Land 1

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

