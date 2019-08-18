Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 18, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 21 15 .583
x-Sugar Land 21 15 .583
Southern Maryland 19 17 .528 2
Lancaster 15 20 .429
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 19 16 .543
High Point 19 18 .514 1
New Britain 15 20 .429 4
Somerset 14 22 .389

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 10, York 7

Long Island 11, High Point 4

Somerset 7, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 6, Sugar Land 4

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

