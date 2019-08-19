Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 19, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 22 15 .595
x-Sugar Land 21 15 .583 ½
Southern Maryland 19 18 .514 3
Lancaster 15 21 .417
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 19 16 .543
High Point 20 18 .526 ½
New Britain 15 20 .429 4
Somerset 14 22 .389

Monday’s Games

York 8, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point 8, Lancaster 6

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

