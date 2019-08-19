At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 22 15 .595 — x-Sugar Land 21 15 .583 ½ Southern Maryland 19 18 .514 3 Lancaster 15 21 .417 6½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 19 16 .543 — High Point 20 18 .526 ½ New Britain 15 20 .429 4 Somerset 14 22 .389 5½

___

Monday’s Games

York 8, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point 8, Lancaster 6

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

