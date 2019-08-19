|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|21
|15
|.583
|½
|Southern Maryland
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Lancaster
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|High Point
|20
|18
|.526
|½
|New Britain
|15
|20
|.429
|4
|Somerset
|14
|22
|.389
|5½
___
York 8, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point 8, Lancaster 6
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
